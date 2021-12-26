Pablo Motos and Will Smith, more than friends: “We made a company”

Will Smith is considered one of the most internationally recognized actors, and in Spain He is one of the most beloved, attending very regularly to different programs such as ‘El Hormiguero’, where his great friend is, Pablo Motos, coinciding with him up to seven times.

Precisely, the Valencian presenter granted an interview a few weeks ago to the program of Youtube, ‘The meaning of beer’, and in it he spoke of his relationship with celebrities, considering himself as a “privileged”, as is the case of Will Smith, with whom he maintains a friendship that goes beyond the cameras. “Will Smith has come seven times and we have seen each other in other places, we are true friends“, he confessed.

As Motos remembers, the first day “I let him lead, because I realized that he knew much more than I did. It was smarter to go after him than to pretend to direct Will Smith. The guy is much better than me at everything, he even knows when to make a joke or a gag. I change my life”.

The second time they met, Will promised Pablo Motos that the next time he would speak Spanish, while he would speak to him in English: “On the next visit, he came and spoke Spanish, and I did not speak a single word of English”, he confessed between laughs.

Friends and businessmen

Their relationship grew, and after their third interview, they both agreed to get together professionally, and were very close to selling ‘El Hormiguero’. “We started a business and were about to sell the program. Told me this show should be done outside“, he confessed.

“We were about to sell it to NBCBefore Saturday Night Live, but they had many reservations because the muppets – referring to Trancas and Barrancas – are related to children, and it’s over. There was an element that they liked a lot and it was science, and suddenly in all the programs in the United States they began to do science, and our differential fact went to the bat and that was the project, “he added.