Omani Player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi Dies After Suffering A Heart Attack During Muscat FC Training | NCZD | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

World football is once again dressed in mourning. The player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died this Thursday of a heart attack after fainting during training before the match between his team Muscat FC vs. Suwaiq by the league of Oman.

According to information from the daily Marca, the 29-year-old Omani soccer player was exercising when he fainted and was rushed to a hospital. However, the athlete did not resist.

A video was released on social networks showing the player’s companions crying when Al-Raqadi was being taken on a stretcher to the hospital. They couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

The club issued a statement and offered its condolences to the defender’s loved ones. “With faithful hearts and accepting the will of God, the Muscat FC board of directors and its affiliates express their sincere condolences to the Al-Raqadi family and we ask God to have mercy on him. We belong to God and to God we will return ”, the institution noted.

More cases of heart problems

The news has alarmed world football, since it is a repetitive case. Croatian footballer Marin Cacic died last Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest during training at his club NK Nehaj. The 23-year-old player was transferred to a hospital where he remained in a coma for three days, however, he did not resist.

Likewise, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero retired from football due to heart problems. In addition, as recalled, the Danish Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiorespiratory injury during the match between his team and Finland. But, the quick attention of the players on the field and greeting personnel helped save his life.

