Omani footballer died of cardiac arrest

Sad news came in Oman, when footballer Mukhaled Al-Raqadi lost his life due to cardiac arrest

Football player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, of Muscat FC from Oman, died in the warm-up before an Omani league game, due to cardiac arrest.

Footballer Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, of Muscat FC in Oman, died in a warm-up before a match. @AymanMatNews

Mukhaled Al – Raqadi was going to play a match against Suwaiq, when he collapsed and had to be taken to hospital, but doctors could not prevent the death of the Omani footballer.

“With our hearts full of faith accepting the will of God, the Muscat Sports Club leadership and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the Al-Raqadi family,” his club reported on social media.

The Al – Raqadi case is the second in a footballer in less than 10 days. On December 21, the death of Marin Caciq, a 23-year-old Croatian player who collapsed due to cardiac arrest in the middle of training, echoed with his team, he was induced into a coma and later died.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The heart problems in footballers have had an echo in recent days, because Sergio Kun Agüero had to retire from football, because the doctors detected a heart problem and suggested that he retire.

Mukhaled Al-Raqadi was 29 years old and works in the defense position, his death sets off alarms in football, due to the increase in heart problems among footballers.

Players go through constant medical check-ups to ensure they are in tip-top condition, but they still haven’t been able to stay away from incidents like cardiac arrests.