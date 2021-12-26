“No Mires Arriba”, with Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the preferences: These are the most watched series and movies on Netflix in Chile

After the Christmas weekend, and in preparation for what is to come for the end of the year festivities, TimeX shows you the most seen in Netflix in Chile, with several surprises in its top 10 ..

This Sunday, the new movie by Leonardo Dicaprio, “Don’t look up”, Leads the preferences on the platform, with the new season of“Emily in Paris “ in second place.

The second cycle of “The Queen of Flow“Was moved to third place, thus completing the podium, while the spinoff of” Fast and Furious “,”Hobbs and shaw“Appeared in fourth place, with the top 5 being filled by new episodes of”The witcher”.

While, “I am Betty, the ugly one” refuses to leave the top 10 ‘, although quite low compared to what was the last weeks, and “La Casa de Papel” is losing more and more presence in Netflix trends.

With “No Mires Arriba” by Leonardo DiCaprio leading: These are the 10 most watched Netflix series and movies in Chile

1. “Don’t Look Up”

2. “Emily in Paris”

3. “The Queen of Flow”

4. “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”

5. “The Witcher”

6. “Mother there are only two”

7. “Mystery”

8. “I’m Betty, the ugly one”

9. “The Affection of the King”

10. “The Paper House”