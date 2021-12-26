No kidding: There is already the screen that you can lick to taste food

Can you imagine the world of possibilities that this new invention gives us? Watching television has become a unique experience Thanks to the technological advances that have been developed on the screen over the years, which allow us to see anything in 3D format and even with sound as if we were in the cinema.

However, with all that we can say that we never imagined being able to savor those delicious foods that appear on TV programs. We say it because In Japan a teacher created a prototype screen that can be licked and allows you to taste various flavors displayed on the screen.

They have developed the first television screen that can be licked

Is seriously. Is about ‘Taste the TV’, a device developed by the Japanese scientist, Yoshiaki Miyashita, which consists of a television screen with a carousel of 10 flavors, which are sprayed and combined on a hygienic film that can be licked on the screen.

To give you an idea, in the presentation of this device –which would cost about 18 thousand Mexican pesos– uA student told the screen that she wanted to try some chocolate. The carousel sprayed the flavor onto the screen, which the participant then licked off to confirm that it “tasted like milk chocolate.”

📺 ‘Taste the TV’: A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors https://t.co/JWVhiU94z1 pic.twitter.com/ZgxmfTf1Xn – Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2021

It is another of his inventions to transform the culinary experience from home

According to statements that Miyashita made to Reuters, the screen was created in 2020 in the context of COVID-19. “This type of technology can improve the way people connect and interact with the outside world”, he indicated. “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something similar to eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even when they are at home”.

It is worth mentioning that this is just one of the many devices that Professor Miyashita has developed –In the company of 30 students– to taste food in an unusual way. Just like the fork he developed to make food taste richer when used.

The professor said he wants to create a platform where users can download and enjoy dishes and flavors from around the world from the comfort of their home. Everything as if it were a library of flavors (similar to how we use music) and which we are very interested in knowing in the future.