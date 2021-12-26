Nicole Kidman denounces that Hollywood discriminates against her because of her age

The 54-year-old blonde was honest and spoke about the pressure she has felt, as they have closed the doors of several projects for being a ‘mature woman’.



Courtesy | The Oscar winner stars in the film ‘Being the Ricardos’ alongside Javier Bardem



Actress Nicole Kidman lashed out at the industry and assures that she has experienced discrimination for being a ‘mature’ woman firsthand.

Although she is one of the most recognized and respected actresses in show business, this has not saved her from experiencing the rejection and discrimination of Hollywood, the reason: her age.

And it is that recently the 54-year-old blonde opened up and spoke about the pressure she has felt, because they have closed the doors of several projects for being a ‘mature woman’: “You need to have tough skin. There is a consensus in the industry that as an actress, in your 40s, you are finished, “she said.

And although Nicole has never been singled out so directly, she confessed that she has experienced discrimination against women her age firsthand: “I never sat in a chair and heard someone say: ‘You are past your expiration date.’ , but I have had times when they reject you and close the door, “he added.

Currently, the Oscar winner stars in the film ‘Being the Ricardos’ alongside Javier Bardem, and in which she plays the comedian Lucille Ball, with whom, she says, she feels very identified.

“There’s a scene where they say, ‘You’re 39, and that’s all. It’s over for you. ‘ I know that feeling. Something like that happened to me. When television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me too, ”he said.

The truth is that Kidman has not been the only actress to denounce the absurd stereotypes that still reign in Hollywood, as others such as Susan Srandon, Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, Jessica Lange and Jane Fonda have also joined this complaint.

Nicole Kidman denounces age discrimination against actresses in the film and television industry https://t.co/bYYG9x9CGf – elgordoylaflaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) December 24, 2021

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ JJTuanq3QXp28eDohdWD68