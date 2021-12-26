New York’s MoMa surrenders to a dazzling Penelope Cruz

In an impressive red Chanel dress and jewel neckline, a dazzling Penelope Cruz made her appearance at the tribute paid to her by the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMa) for her career in Hollywood, “her status as royalty within the Spanish cinema ”and as an“ artist of global importance ”. A glamorous event attended by other well-known faces such as the actress Anne Hathaway, the singers Rosalía and Ricky Martin or the model Diane Kruger.

“Penelope Cruz has amazed film audiences since 1992 as a compelling artist in both action-adventure films and auteur films,” MoMa Film Commissioner Rajendra Roy said in a statement. “With a career in which she has portrayed factory workers, nuns and pirates, Penelope Cruz has embodied femininity in all its forms and archetypes, offering nuanced representations that can go from a heartbreaking melodrama to a comedy and vice versa,” they noted .

An emotional Penelope Cruz assured that “I never imagined that I would be here tonight.” “I would not receive this tribute at the MoMa without having had the privilege of working with brilliant directors, who inspired, taught and turned me into an artist and in person,” acknowledged the interpreter, grateful to all of them, but especially to Pedro Almodóvar, ” that instructed me not to be afraid and to trust myself “, she affirmed in her speech. “With him I continue to learn to act, about human behavior and about myself,” he continued. The director from La Mancha received the same tribute ten years ago. The filmmaker could not attend the event to accompany his friend, although he did send a video in which he showed his admiration.

Penelope Cruz started in the art world through dance. He studied classical ballet at the National Conservatory of Madrid. After his appearance in a Mecano video clip, his first film was Rafael Alcázar’s ‘The Greek Labyrinth’ in 1991, although his rise to fame would come a year later with ‘Jamón, jamón’ by Vigas Luna, where he met the one who years later would be her husband, Javier Bardem, who gave her the reply in this feature film. The one from Alcobendas became Almodóvar’s muse from their first collaboration on ‘Carne Trémula’, in 1997, until today, when they have presented ‘Parallel Mothers’.

Ricky Martin, Rosalía and Penelope Cruz posing on the red carpet. / REUTERS

The interpreter has marked several milestones in the history of Spanish cinema. In 2006 she was the first actress nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe as the best leading actress for her role in ‘Volver’, precisely by the director from La Mancha. Although that time could not be, in 2009 she became the first actress to win the Oscar for best supporting actress with ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, by Woody Alen.

The Madrilenian is one of the best-known faces on the international film scene, highly demanded by the most exclusive brands. As an ambassador for Chanel, she chose for the tribute at the MoMa the interpretation of a model that we had already seen in its bridal version since it was the one that Nina Flohr wore at her wedding with Prince Felipe of Greece last October. A design that is part of the Haute Couture collection autumn-winter 2020-2021 of the French house. An original creation with an hourglass silhouette, a double neckline with an embroidered crystal brocade finished with a bow on the chest and a voluminous asymmetric skirt that revealed the black peep-toe bracelet sandals that completed the ensemble.