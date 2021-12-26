National Lottery: these are the winners of the Gordo de Navidad draw

The Fat Draw had a bag of 430,259,000 pesos (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On December 24 the National lottery celebrated the Fat Christmas Giveaway 2021, where around 80,000 tickets were issued which had a cost of 120 pesos per fraction, of which 6,400,000 pieces were sold physically and electronically in more than 12,000 points of sale throughout the national territory.

The Fat Draw it had a purse of 430,259,000 pesos, and offered a total of 16,722 prizes and reimbursements, which are divided into 526 direct prizes and 16,196 reimbursements.

How much can you win with the Christmas Fat Draw?

According to the National Lottery, if a little piece of the Christmas Fat Draw, you can win only one-twentieth of the prize, so that the maximum amount to win is 2,550,000.00 pesos. “Considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 204 million pesos,” he pointed out.

With a Series of the Fat Draw, that is, a number that is divided into 20 equal parts, whose cost is 2400 pesos, you can win the total amount of one of the four series, that is, 51,000,000.00 pesos. “Considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 204 million pesos.”

The winning ticket number was 19197 (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro)

Meanwhile, types of withdrawals offered by the giveaway are:

For numbers whose last figure is equal to the last of the Grand Prize.

For numbers whose last figure is equal to the last of the second prize.

According to their social networks, the winning ticket number was 19197, while the second place was occupied by the ticket 26658 which made a creditor of 12,800,000 pesos.

Also, the other 14 winning numbers are:

59685

11332

71788

63246

70156

25647

01222

53206

47312

69685

13887

31603

43591

62457

The official site of the National Lottery states that winners have 60 calendar days to claim the prize from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday at the offices located in Plaza de la República number 117 in the Tabacalera neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayoralty of Mexico City.

The official site of the National Lottery indicates that the winners have 60 calendar days to claim the prize (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro)

Winners must come with the following series of documentation, in original and copy:

The original winning ticket

Valid official identification (voting credential, passport, professional identification or card)

Copy of CURP

Copy of the RFC with homoclave

Proof of address

Marriage certificate (in case the winner is married)

However, if you are in an other state You can collect the winning lottery tickets by doing the following:

If the prize obtained is less, or if the ticket has a refund, it can be cashed or exchanged directly with the ticket holders or at the Official Store of the National Lottery of the town; as long as they have the monetary resources to pay the prize.

In the event that the Official Store cannot pay the prize, you can go to the banking institution indicated by it.

According to the agency, If the prize is equal to or less than 10,000 pesos, it can be paid in cash or by check at that time, withholding 7% of taxes; 1 percent of federal tax and 6 percent of state tax.

