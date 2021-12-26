NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope on a landmark mission | Video

NASA celebrated this Christmas with the launch of the James Webb space telescope, is the successor to the Hubble telescope.

The space telescope was launched by an Ariane 5 rocket this early Saturday from the northeast coast of South America, ushering in a new era of astronomy.

The revolutionary infrared telescope of $ 9 billion , described by NASA as the first space science observatory of the next decade, lifted off around 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) from the European Space Agency (ESA) launch base in French Guiana.

We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope! At 7:20 am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it. pic.twitter.com/Al8Wi5c0K6 – NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021

The launch was broadcast live on a joint NASA-ESA webcast.

Its flight into orbit lasted just under half an hour, with a signal confirming a successful result captured by a ground antenna in Malindi, Kenya.

“Merry Christmas”, published by NASA confirming that the James Webb Space Telescope had been put into orbit.

Merry Christmas! We got you a new telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope launched today, beginning a one-million-mile journey to see 13.5 billion years into the past. Follow @NASAWebb and join the quest to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/TlYpoUHdJu pic.twitter.com/ilwWPuIJun – NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021

Named after the man who oversaw NASA for most of its early 1960s, Webb is roughly 100 times more sensitive than its predecessor the Hubble Telescope and is expected to transform scientists’ understanding of the universe and our place into he.

Webb will see the cosmos primarily in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to look through the gas and dust clouds where stars are born, while Hubble has operated primarily in ultraviolet and optical wavelengths.