Movies in streaming to see on the 25th after the holidays – Publimetro Chile

For many people, Christmas Eve is one of the most anticipated moments of the whole year. But many others prefer rather to enjoy the day after, December 25. They take advantage of this holiday to rest or enjoy a marathon of series or films pending to see.

If this is your case, then here we will give you several options for you to put together a marathon that will have a lot of fun, whether you are alone at home, with your partner or with your family.

Streaming movies to watch on the 25th after the holidays

The Grinch

“The Grinch is a cynical curmudgeon who sets out to steal Christmas from the people of Whoville by posing as Santa Claus. However, the overflowing Christmas spirit of a girl makes her change her mind ”, is the synopsis of this film that originally premiered in 2000, starring Jim Carrey. It became a cult film and a reference par excellence of the time, with which those who do not like to celebrate Christmas identify especially.

Rest

This film was released in 2006, starring Jude Law, Cameron Díaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black. An excellent romantic comedy if you want to see a light story this weekend. Here’s the synopsis: “Two women, one from the United States and the other from Great Britain, swap homes at Christmas time after breaking up with their respective boyfriends. Each woman falls in love with a local man, but they discover that his imminent return home could put an end to their relationships. ” You can find it on Netflix.

Princess Swap 1, 2 and 3

Vanessa Hudgens stars in these three films, playing a double character: she plays the princess of Montenaro and Stacy DeNovo, a very talented confectioner. Neither of them knew they had a twin sister until they meet and their world is turned upside down. You can watch all three movies on Netflix.

My poor angel

One of the Christmas classics is “My poor little angel”, starring Macaulay Culkin in 1990, being one of his most iconic films and characters from that moment on. Here’s the synopsis: “Young Kevin McCallister misbehaves the night before going on a trip to Paris, so his mother forces him to sleep in the attic. The next day, in all the rush, the family goes to the airport and forgets about Kevin. Then the boy wakes up alone at home and believes that his dream of living without a family has come true. However, Kevin’s enthusiasm fades when he discovers that two criminals are planning to rob the McCallister home and he must protect it. ” It is available on Disney +.

Miracle on 34th Street

It is a film that dates from 1994 but reflects a classic idea of ​​Christmas: there is always someone who does not believe in Santa Claus. And this is the premise of the story, during a gigantic Christmas parade, a store hires a man to play Santa Claus … and nobody believes him when he says that he is not an actor, but claims to be the real one.

Scrooge’s ghosts

Robert Zemeckis, known for being the creator of films like Back to the Future and Forrest Gump, directed this animated film titled in English as A Christmas Carol. It is an adaptation of the novel by Charles Dickens published in 1843 and focuses on the character of Ebenezer Scrooge, who denies Christmas but is visited precisely on Christmas Eve by various Christmas spirits, who will show Scrooge his past and his future if he continues with the behavior he has had in his life. It is available on Disney +.

