Místico prevails over Averno and remains the CMLL Historic Middleweight World Champion

With a never-before-seen variant of ‘La Mística’, the ‘Silver and Gold Prince’ beat Averno in an impressive duel at the Arena México

Mystical was imposed on Hell in an attractive contest held in the Arena Mexico within the special Christmas function, with which it remained as World champion Historical Average Weight of World Wrestling Council (CMLL).

Mystic remains the Historic World Middleweight Champion.

Mystical exposed his scepter before Hell in the Christmas event and there was an interesting confrontation in which the monarch made a variant of La Mystica and with it he defeated his rival to remain the monarch.

At the end of the confrontation, the gladiators challenged each other to a duel of mask against hair and while their rival was on the canvas, Mystical He expressed within the ring “” I am the best, Hell I’m going for you ”.

In another showdown within the function at the Arena Mexico, Euforia and El Coyote faced Atlantis Jr. and Sangre Imperial, which they ended up defeating to win the final of the La Gran Alternativa Tournament.

The third of the technicians made up of Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. and Fugaz faced the rude Negro Casas, Templario and Cavernario in the ring, in a contest in which spectacular throws were given and the former ended up taking victory.

In the incredible relay activity of Amazons, La Jarochita, Reyna Isis and Marcela faced Dalys, Princesa Sugehit and Stephanie Vaquer, whom they ended up defeating in three falls. In the end, La Jarochita challenged Princesa Sugehit to expose the CMLL Women’s World Championship, so it will be next week when they face off.

Within the function there was also the contest of the third party formed by Chamuel, Atomo and Perico against Micro Gemelos, Diablo and Gallito, the first being the ones who took the best dividends.