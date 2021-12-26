Miguel Herrera and Tigres make up a winning combo in Liga MX

It is the time when teams of MX League They seek to reinforce themselves and Tigers is no exception, so it not only reaches the team Sebastian Cordova, too Jesus Angulo and they could go for more elements, if requested by the technician Miguel Herrera and the campus needs it.

The budget is not a complication in the feline team, and less now when in his first semester with the felines the Louse will hit the hiring of Juan Pablo Vigón.

“Bringing Vigón was a great success, it generated great internal competition in the midfield. Tigres has never ceased to be an important team in bringing reinforcements and not skimping on resources “, assured the Louse in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Miguel He recalled that those of the UANL They have stood out for bringing high-quality elements to the club, not only foreigners, but also top-level Mexicans National Selectionhe like Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Luis Rodriguez and now Cordova.

Thus he also made it clear that Nor is it going to ask for “silly” playersWell, you know that Tigres do not have much need in their squad, being a very complete team; however, some elements could further strengthen the Nicolaitane cadre.

“In Tigres they have never skimped. Yes you like the player and the player needs him the team, they bring him; They surprise with the arrival of Gignac, Enner Valencia appears, Edu Vargas appears, Florian, Salcedo, Flaco Reyes who came from Europe, they are Mexicans from the National Team ”, he added.

“They have never skimped on bringing players of stature, of hierarchy. Today we are going to look for the needs of the club, If you do not have needs, we are not going to do it foolishly“.

FLORIAN DID NOT ASK FOR TUCA OR LICE

Reinforcing with Florian Thauvin was not the idea of Ricardo Ferretti nor of Miguel Herrera. Was the feline board of directors who decided to bring the French player as a reinforcement in the middle of this 2021.

And although the world champion in Russia 2018 he missed several games due to injury, the Louse has no doubt that it will be able to exploit its quality in 2022, although he will have a tough internal fight with Cordova.

“Tigres has always had an important budget, when you have to bring players it brings them, bring a world class player, world champion like Florian, and I’m sure he will be a very important player in the team“he added Herrera.

A CENTRAL, ANOTHER REINFORCEMENT OPTION

Tigers has already done medical and physical tests, pausing to celebrate Christmas and this Sunday they resume activities with evening training. Y Miguel Herrera knows that they cannot miss days of practice, since the tournament Closing 2022 already starts on January 6, the feline group having participation on the 8th before Santos Laguna, at TSM.

Meanwhile, the board continues to work to strengthen the team, for which the attacker arrived Sebastian Cordova coming from America, Besides that They hope the hiring can take place from the left side, Jesús Angulo, from the Atlas, after the negotiation got stuck, while the arrival of a central defender is not ruled out.