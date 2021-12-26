The Libertadores de Querétaro player disappeared last Tuesday, December 21, when he left Los Reyes, Michoacán, for Guasave, Sinaloa, to spend the holidays with his family.

Mexico City December 26, (However) .- Alexis Cervantes, basketball player of the National Professional Basketball League of Mexico (LNBP), was reported on Saturday as missing.

According to the Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac), a developing professional league in northwest Mexico, Cervantes disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, in Michoacan, where he participated in some end-of-year games, in the Basketball League of Zirimbo.

For its part, the Zirimbo Basketball League, from the municipality of Tancítaro, confirmed that on December 5 the player attended a game with a local team for the round of 16 series of the tournament, but no longer appeared on December 12 for the quarterfinals.

RELEASE The Mexican Basketball community is asked for help to find the whereabouts of Libertadores de Querétaro player Alexis Cervantes pic.twitter.com/TpwcipaCj1 – Mexican Basketball (@ BaloncestoMexi1) December 25, 2021

In social networks the disappearance of the player has become viral in the last hours and it has been requested that any information be communicated to 687 191 0405; it is mentioned that Alexis was wearing a backpack with the surname “Cervantes”.

Cervantes had contact with his family on Tuesday for the last time from the municipality of Los Reyes; He had plans to move to the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, and then travel back to Guasave, Sinaloa, the place where he is from and where he would spend the December holidays with his relatives.

The Mexican player is 2.1 meters tall and has played for LNBP teams such as Abejas de León, Correcaminos and Libertadores de Querétaro, the main Mexican professional tournament.

Mexican basketball player Alexis Cervantes is reported missing; they look for it



In the municipality of Los Reyes, where he allegedly disappeared, the Los Reyes Cartel operates, a group of drug traffickers and hitmen ally of the criminal organization calling itself the United Cartels, rival of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

The Los Reyes Cartel has been identified by intelligence areas of the federal and state governments as the organization responsible for countless disappearances in the neighboring region of Michoacán with the state of Jalisco.

Mexico is facing a human rights crisis with more than 95,000 missing persons and 52,000 unidentified bodies in mass graves and state morgues, the Interior Ministry (Segob) acknowledged this week.

-With information from EFE