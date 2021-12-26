Merry Christmas, celestial! This is how the Cruz Azul players celebrated

The Cruz Azul players they took a break in the middle of itPre-season heading to the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament to spend the holidays in the company of their loved ones, so from this week they met with their respective families to celebrate the Good Night and Christmas.

After having traced the score in the match friendly against Pachuca, last Wednesday December 22, and add his second victory in the preseason, the footballers paused in their preparation for the next tournament, in search of the tenth star, and traveled to different destinations to meet their families and recharge energy.

This is how the Cruz Azul’s own footballers through their social networks, because some of them shared the intimacy of their celebrations to also wish his followers a Merry Christmas, while showing off their Christmas trees and his best clothes for the occasion.

Among them was Julio Cesar Dominguez, who was accompanied by his wife and three children, as well as the celestial scorer, Jonathan Rodríguez, who checked in in Uruguay with his family, as well as Juan Escobar, José ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Santiago Giménez next to his inseparable girlfriend Fernanda serrano and the most nostalgic: Orbelín Pineda and Roberto Alvarado, who to this day are still players celestial, but ‘Maguito‘will go to Europe in January and the ‘Piojo’ almost certainly has its destination in Las Chivas.

Among the footballers who remained more discreet and did not share any postcard in this Christmas were the captain and goalkeeper Jesús Corona, as well as Adrián Aldrete, Rafael Baca, Rómulo Otero, Ignacio Rivero and the brand new Uruguayan reinforcement, Christian Tabó.

Here we leave you the best postcards of the Christmas celebrations of the Cruz Azul players: