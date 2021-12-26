Max Verstappen gave Checo Pérez a Honda NSX

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.26.2021 09:36:46





Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen they formed a great duo in its first season together in Formula 1, in which the Dutch driver was crowned champion, with the Mexican being one of the architects of said victory.

Red Bull did a dynamic in which both they exchanged jokes and gifts; after what Max jokingly gave him a jug made of plastic, and pointed out that “that way you will never run without water”, hinting at to the problems that Czech had at the United States Grand Prix, where he had complications with its hydration system and was unable to drink water for the entire race. The Mexican replied that there would fit a lot of tequila.

The tapatío was not left behind and he gave to his teammate glasses with a false nose and a spyglass so that he does not make contact with Hamilton’s car, a situation that at the time cost him a fine of 50 thousand euros.

Verstappen was who surprised Checo Pérez, giving him a Honda NSX, although it was not in the presentation that I expected, since it was a toy version; Max also thanked him for all his support throughout the season.

Even, the Formula 1 champion received a gift by the father of the mexican, Antonio Pérez Garibay; is about a photo of the three together at the Grand Prix of Mexico.