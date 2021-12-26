Marvel in 2022: movies and series

Morbius – January 28

Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease. To heal and respond to his disorder, in the process, he inadvertently becomes infected with a form of vampirism. Although he should have died, after the cure, Michael feels more alive than ever and acquires gifts such as strength, speed, echolocation ability, as well as an irresistible need to consume blood. Tragically turned into an imperfect antihero, Doctor Morbius will have one last chance, but at what cost?

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Insanity – May 6

An epic odyssey in the dark corners of the Marvel multiverse that will unite Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). This sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange) is inspired by the characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee.

Thor: Love And Thunder – July 8

Return of the God of Thunder, better known as Thor (Chris Hemsworth). In this sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the fourth film in the series based on Marvel comics created by cartoonist Jack Kirby, editor Stan Lee and screenwriter Larry Lieber, the Asgardian superhero, along with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson ), must face a new and mysterious villain (Christian Bale). In addition, it will mean the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will become the new Thor.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) – October 7

Miles Morales returns, the young man who acquires super powers after being bitten by a spider. Along with the rest of Spider-Man from different universes, Morales will combine his teenage routine in high school with patrolling the city and chasing villains.

Sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018), produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, responsible for The LEGO Movie (2014).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11

After the events that happened in Avengers: Endgame, T’Challa / Black Panther returns to a Wakanda that has changed after the battle against Thanos’ Army in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special – December

This Christmas special stars the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy, captained by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), also known as Star-Lord. Like previous installments in the Marvel Studios saga, this feature film is also written and directed by James Gunn.