Marvel: Brie Larson Could Be Robert Downey Jr.’s Replacement As The Face Of The MCU | Film and Television

Brie larson has been very successful in his career in recent years, and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel he is very conscious, and apparently he does not intend to let go of the actress, and sooner than later we could witness how the actress becomes someone very important among superheroes.





PHOTO: Marvel

If this news is confirmed, Brie appeared in many of the films, in the materials of marketing and it would be the center of attention in most of the comic-con panels, as in his time it was with Downey jr.

Certainly convert to Larson in the face of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe It is an interesting move for the company, although to overcome what it did Robert it will be somewhat complicated, since being such a natural face for said universe, it was adored by fans, and there was even so much chemistry with his character, that sometimes the actor seemed to be the same Tony Stark, exceeding the expectations of the fans.

Added to this is the fact that from the moment the actress was announced for the role of the mighty heroine, fans have been divided: some love her and still others they do not accept it at all in this universe.

And although there is no official statement or evidence to prove that Brie larson will take the lead, it seems that this is closer to being fulfilled than we think.