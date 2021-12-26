Martha Higareda celebrated Christmas accompanied by her family and Lewis Howes

Martha Higareda celebrated Christmas accompanied by his family and Lewis Howes; With a series of photos on Instagram he showed how he spent these dates in the company of his loved ones.

In the photos, Martha Higareda presented part of what she and her family did at Christmas, highlighting that she was accompanied by Lewis Howes and the exchange of gifts.

In addition, Martha Higareda also uploaded a small video where we can see her playing “Say it with Mimic”As part of the activities they had during Christmas.

Martha Higareda Christmas (@marthahigaredaoficial)

It should be noted that Martha Higareda received Sylvester Stallone’s star as a gift from Lewis Howes, being the award that the protagonist of ‘Rocky’ obtained when he entered the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, for Martha Higareda The best Christmas gift is happiness and peace in being loved for who we really are, for which she is very grateful.

It should be noted that Martha Higareda really enjoyed this Christmas, because in 2020 she could not be seen with her family due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lewis Howes also showed how he spent Christmas with Martha Higareda

Doing second to Martha Higareda, Lewis Howes also uploaded several photos to Instagram of the Christmas that he spent with the actress’s family.

He mentioned that Martha Higareda knows exactly what to give, as she gave him a pair of Jordan tennis shoes and a photo signed by Sylvester Stallone from the first ‘Rocky’ movie.

Beyond this, Lewis Howes mentions that he had a great time with Martha Higareda’s family in Christmas, which he called a “Mexican Christmas.”

Martha Higareda and Lewis Howes (@lewishowes)

It was all very funny for him and he laughed all night alongside Martha Higareda and her whole family.

Finally, he stressed that he is already practicing his Spanish, probably for next Christmas, to communicate better with the relatives of Martha Higareda who do not speak English.

Like Martha Higareda, Lewis Howes wished his fans a Merry Christmas, hoping they had a good time with their friends and family.

With information from Instagram.