Luis Suárez would arrive at Inter Miami; Pizarro would go to Chivas

The last transfer market in the world was crazy. Movements like that of Lionel messi to the

PSG

and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United they were, among many, the most impressive in the world. For this period of winter transfers, some others begin to sound, such as the departure of Erling haaland Borussia Dortmund, or the continuation of the novel

Mbappé-Real Madrid

.

Within so many speculations and many other rumors, it is mentioned that Luis Suarez could come out of the Atlético de Madrid. What is surprising about this hypothetical movement is that the Guadalajara Sports Club it could benefit if this happens.

Luis Suárez could arrive at Inter Miami

There is strong interest from Inter Miami by the Uruguayan striker. According to the Catalan media, Sports world, David beckham would have launched the offer for Suárez to reach the North American club in 2022.

What is one of the complications for this to come true? The Flamingos cadre needs to free up a foreigner’s place. Who could free her? The name that has been used is that of the Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro, Midfielder who came to ‘La Ciudad Mágica’ in 2020 from the Rayados de Monterrey.

In his last season with Inter Miami, ‘Rodo’ played 27 games, scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists.

Pizarro could get a loan to Chivas

If the Tamaulipas leaves the US team, Chivas would seek to have him back on their roster. In recent weeks it has been managed that ‘El Rebaño Sagrado’ has launched offers for the Aztec midfielder and that the talks are advanced.

There are two ways for this to happen. The first, that Chivas buy it permanently; It is managed that the sale price is around 10 million dollars. The second and much more viable is that Guadalajara acquires it only as a loan, but that the ‘most beloved club in Mexico’ pays the player’s salary.

VICTOR LEON / MEXSPORT Action photo during the match Toronto (CAN) vs Chivas (MEX), Corresponding to the first leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League Final 2018, at the BMO Field, Toronto. Action photo during the Toronto (CAN) vs Chivas (MEX) match, corresponding to the first leg of the 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League Final, at BMO Field Stadium, Toronto. IN THE PHOTO: RODOLFO PIZARRO

Atletico fans have asked through social networks for the return of Pizarro in the last month of December.