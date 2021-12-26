Leonardo DiCaprio’s old apartment lowers its price due to lack of interested parties

The old apartment by actor Leonardo DiCaprio in West Village, New York, has been in the news this year. It was first listed in the city’s real estate market but has had no takers.

In May it was announced that the apartment DiCaprio had sold in 2018, was up for sale again for $ 8.5 million.

Now they have lowered the sale price of the property because after months no one has even been interested in being its new owner. From $ 8.5 million it dropped to $ 7.5 million, which not only means a loss for the intention that the seller had but it is much less than what the current owner paid to DiCaprio.

Also this new sale price is much lower than what the Oscar-winning actor paid in 2014.

According specialists in the area assure that it is quite likely that the property will continue to decrease in price in the coming months. This is argued by the fact that in the building where the property is located, sales are not usually closed at such a high cost, They give as an example another apartment that wanted to sell for $ 50 million dollars and ended up being made for just $ 14 million dollars.

It seems that future buyers They do not find it too attractive that the renowned actor from the movie “Titanic” has ever slept right there and many more.

What is the apartment you want to sell like?

The property that belonged to DiCaprio has an area of ​​3,673 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, wine cellar, elevator and a large dressing room in the main room.

The place is located in the eight-story Green Delos building, dating from 1897. It offers many amenities to its owners, all for their health, among which are: great views from each of the apartments, showers with infusion of vitamin C, aromatherapy, air and water purifier, circadian lighting and more.

All these services that Green Delos offers made it considered the healthiest building in the entire city.

