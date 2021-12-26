Leonardo Dicaprio is possibly one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. We have known him since we were little, when we already saw him on television in the 80s playing Luke Browen in ‘The problems grow’. However, typecast in secondary roles, it was not until 1996 that international fame came to him after starring ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with Claire Danes. However, his performance was yet to come. A year later he starred ‘Titanic’by James Cameron, one of the highest grossing films of all time. His cache went from 2 million euros to about 18. Since then he has starred in films directed by Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolar or Danny Boyle. Today at COOL we want to tell you about the Leonardo DiCaprio car collection.

Tesla Roadster

Known for his messages in which climate change alertDiCaprio was named a Messenger of Peace by the UN and has worked ever since to preserve biodiversity and conserve the planet’s oceans and forests. This is why the first vehicle in Leonardo DiCaprio’s car collection is the Tesla Roadster. A car of about 175,000 euros capable of going from 0 to 100km / h in 1.9 seconds. It should be said that most Teslas are environmentally friendly since they are electric.

Porsche cayenne

Another of Leonardo DiCaprio’s cars is the Porsche Cayenne, an SUV with a V8 engine perfect for the road. Its price is about 115,000 euros.

Toyota prius

As a good defender of the planet, DiCaprio owns a Prius, the greenest car in his collection. Economical and respectful with the environment.

Lexus RX Hybrid

A luxury and ecological car. A compact SUV that he has owned for a long time and is the car he uses the most, according to the North American press. It has a 3.5-liter V6 Twin-Turbocharge hybrid engine under the hood. Can you imagine DiCaprio with this car on the streets of Los Angeles?

Volvo XC 90

It has an ultra-luxurious interior. The Volvo XC 90 has a T8 engine that includes an 87 horsepower electric motor. This power, combined with the electric and gasoline turbocharging, makes up 400 horsepower.

Fisker karma

The Fisker Karma is the last of the cars in the Leonardo DiCaprio collection that we have accessed. It has a starting price of 80,000 euros (without extras), and we imagine that DiCaprio has more than one.