Leonardo DiCaprio’s bachelor apartment in NY is sold out because no one wants to buy it

Last May we let you know that Leonardo DiCaprio’s former West Village, New York apartment listed for $ 8.5 million, but the lack of interested parties led its owners to reconsider their position.

The ‘Titanic’ actor’s bachelor home is currently on the market for $ 7.5 million, a figure lower than the $ 10 million dollars that he paid in 2014 and half a million below the figure he received, in 2018, when he sold it to Michael Viola, the son of billionaire Vince Viola.

Although the price of the condominium already seems very punished, the reality is that it could fall even more, because for one reason or another the properties that are in that building, known as Green delos, are sold at a much lower price than planned by their owners, as happened with the triplex penthouse, whose starting price was $ 50 million dollars, but ended up being sold for only $ 14 million.

The bachelor apartment of the protagonist of ‘The Revenant’, built in 1897 in an eight-story building, has an area of ​​3,673 square feet, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, wine cellar, elevator and a large dressing room in the master bedroom.

The kitchen is open and somewhat spacious. It is made up of African cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that can function for preparing food, but also as a breakfast area.

The master bedroom, where the Hollywood heartthrob probably slept, has a bathroom with a double vanity, with a bathtub and a shower with a transparent screen.

Although at first glance it looks like another house, what makes this apartment special is that it has showers with infusion of vitamin C, with aromatherapy, with air and water purifier, with circadian lighting, among other elements that aim to care for and monitor the health of residents.

Those details led to Green Delos being considered the healthiest building in the entire Big Apple.

