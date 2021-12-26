La Nación / Los Jardines promotes caring for the planet

The end-of-the-year promotion of Los Jardines will reward the loyalty of its customers with 100 shopping vouchers worth G. 500 thousand each and a grand prize, a 100% electric 0Km car. The supermarket carries out different activities emphasizing the importance of caring for the environment. At this time of family celebrations, Los Jardines has its clients in mind, so it will reward them with fantastic prizes through the “Plug in to this Promo” campaign.

Customers of all its branches who buy promotional products, identifying themselves with their name and ID number or RUC at the cash register, generate virtual coupons to participate in the raffles. Those who make their purchases from e-commerce on the website also participate. In addition, on the final date, January 5, 2022, the grand prize will be raffled, a 100% electric 0Km BAIC EC3 car. With this award, Los Jardines seeks to emphasize the importance of adapting the lifestyle to one that is more environmentally friendly, strengthening its commitment to continue working step by step to generate environmental awareness and leave a better world for future generations.

“We seek to give a significant award that implies a real impact both in the day to day of the lucky winner and in our planet. With a 100% electric vehicle, in addition to making better use of energy and the economic savings that it implies in fuel, the emission of polluting gases in our environment is avoided ”, said Sofía Isla, Communications and Marketing Manager at Los Jardines. The Los Jardines supermarket chain continues to grow and will close in 2021 with 11 branches.

In the city of Luque there are 5 stores: Los Jardines Villa Adela (Avda. Gral. Aquino and Tte. Rivas); TC (Javier Bogarín and Sportivo Luqueño); Express Primavera (José Concepción Ortiz and Sgto. Espínola); Express General Aquino (Avda. Gral. Aquino Esq. Adrián Jara) and Express Mora Cue (Luque-Limpio Route and Sub Office Ignacio Vera). In San Lorenzo there are Los Jardines Laguna Grande (Avda. Laguna Grande and Río Grande), while in Fernando de la Mora are Los Jardines Jacaranda Luis Alberto del Paraná Esq. Jacarandá (North Zone) and Soldado Ovelar (Soldado Ovelar and 11 de September, South Zone).

In addition, little by little it is expanding to other cities, this year they opened the doors of several local stores in Capiatá, with Los Jardines Express Las Palmeras (Las Palmeras Esq. Rocío); in Limpio, with the Express Piquete Cue (La Amistad Esq. 2nd Barrio Santa Rosa); in the city of Lambaré, with Express Juana de Lara (Avda. Cacique Lambaré Esq. Juana de Lara) and in San Lorenzo, with Express Laguna Grande (Avda. Laguna Grande and Río Paraguay). “We are aware of the importance of conserving our ecosystem and protecting the planet, therefore, we seek to encourage responsible and sustainable consumption. We believe that those who are willing to make small changes can make big changes, “he added.