La Jornada – Musicals: good and bad

Hard fact for music lovers: two musical films of very different origin and with very different results are circulating on the screens these days. One of them, it seems to me, is very good; the other is absolutely expendable.

The Good Film is a very attractive documentary titled Sisters With Transistors (Lisa Rovner, 2020), a compact, well contrived and fascinating story of pioneering women in the history of electronic music. Made with modest resources and clever use of material from stock (both from the aforementioned creators and from their professional, creative and social environment), Sisters With Transistors addresses the work and contributions of a good number of women who, against numerous obstacles of all kinds, gender being one of the hardest to overcome, dedicated themselves to experimenting with all kinds of devices and systems of creation and sound process to lay an important foundational pillar at the dawn of electronic music. In Rovner’s film they can be seen working first with the rustic open-reel tapes and the most primitive sound generators, to move towards the more sophisticated paraphernalia of the trade, such as the ARP, Buchla, Moog synthesizers and others. In recounting the work of these fierce electro-pioneers, Lisa Rovner emphasizes certain particularly notable milestones in this story, such as the creation of the theme for the television series. Dr who (1963) by Delia Derbyshire, Daphne Oram’s invention of her Oramics (1962-1969) system to convert visual traces into sounds, or the production of the legendary album Switched-On Bach (1968) by Walter Carlos. By the way: yes, it is a documentary with a strong gender focus, which could not be more emphatic than in the figure of Walter Carlos, who over time became Wendy Carlos. In this sense, among the various forceful phrases that mark this good documentary, there is one that stands out with singular brilliance: “Until now, music has been a matter of dead white men.” Sisters With Transistors, A film that I highly recommend, makes very clear a fact of greater importance: that the electronic musical work of the women highlighted here is relevant because it is good and of quality, and not because of the gender of its creators.

The bad film is Steven Spielberg’s tedious reboot of West Side Story, the legendary musical known in Spanish as Love without barriers, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1961. In its first moments, Spielberg’s recent film points towards better things, establishing as a new premise the gentrification of the urban environment in which this modern version of this film takes place. Romeo and Juliet (or “sleeping with the enemy”, as you prefer) and later makes some interesting notes on racial stereotypes and the social and political conflicts that they engender, as well as on the thorny issue of (in) migration. But after that, everything is downhill. Spielberg’s chosen actors and actresses act and sing mediocrely, and they don’t dance particularly engagingly either. The worst thing about it is that there is no chemistry between them: neither good chemistry between allies, nor bad blood between enemies. This is probably due to Spielberg’s perennial tendency to soften and flatten everything he touches; thus, the powerful conflict raised in the original work here loses much of its edge, its edges and its expressive power. Yes, there are the lucrative technical resources, the generous budget and the proverbial efficiency of Spielberg, but nothing more. As if that were not enough, whoever subtitled the copy exhibited in Mexico wanted to act as a poet by translating the songs into rhymes, totally changing the original meaning of the splendid lyrics by Arthur Laurents. Even Leonard Bernstein’s formidable music has undergone new arrangements, which he certainly didn’t need. The only thing that leaves this useless remake (which for reasons I don’t understand is on all the best of the year lists) is the overwhelming desire to run off to see the original version of Wise-Bernstein-Laurents-Robbins.