La Jornada – Jason Bateman is Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

Cambridge. Jason Bateman was named 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals group, the first winner since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, producer and director of the series Ozark Netflix, which also had a starring role in Arrested Development (Family sacrifices), will receive his cauldron of pudding in a humorous act on February 3, the theater company said in a statement.

“We are delighted to present Jason Bateman with the 55th Annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award. It’s been a while since we delivered one of these, so we thought we would give it to the boy all our moms have a crush on after seeing Ozark”Said the organization’s president, Nick Amador.

The last Man of the Year was Ben Platt, in 2020. Previous honorees include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson.

Bateman, 52, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series in 2020 for Ozark, two SAG Awards for his performance in the same series and a Golden Globe for best actor in 2005 for his portrayal of Michael Bluth in Arrested Development.

The actor, whose career dates back to the early 1980s, has appeared in various television series and starred in films such as Horrible Bosses (I want to kill my boss), Game night (Game night) e Identity Thief (Identity Thief).

At age 18, he became the youngest director of the Directors Guild of America after directing three episodes of Valerieaccording to Hasty Pudding Theatricals, a group dating back to 1844 and calling itself the third oldest theater in the world.

The Man of the Year Award has been awarded since 1967. The Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Award was established in 1951. The 2022 Woman of the Year has yet to be announced. The 2021 honoree was Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

The awards are given to individuals who have made lasting and outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.