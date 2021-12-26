Know the vegetable that has the most calcium and vitamin C and that you should consume yes or yes

Kale is a vegetable that belongs to the cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli family. It stands out for its green and sometimes purple leaves, as well as for being a vegetable with a wide range of nutrients. Also known as kale, this vegetable should be incorporated into the healthy diet as it contains a huge amount of calcium and vitamin C.

According to specialists, kale It has twice the vegetable protein, more fiber, potassium, iron, magnesium and three times the calcium than broccoli. In addition, other nutrients like folic acid and vitamins A, E and K are abundant in kale. While it also turns out to be an excellent alternative to maintain a healthy weight or lose extra kilos since it is low in calories.

When it comes to eye health, immune system, and heart wellness, the kale is a necessary consumption vegetable in the healthy diet. In turn, the aforementioned vegetable has antioxidant properties that help prevent cell damage and protect against cancer. In addition, the vegetable contributes to the elimination of toxins from the body, better known as free radicals, which will cause inflammation and other conditions.

Kale can be incorporated into healthy diet raw or cooked, depending on the need of the person. Their nutrients They will be better in some preparations than others, but there are no major differences between the two cooking methods. If we choose to eat it raw, it will be essential to wash it with plenty of water and season it with lemon.

Photo: Pixabay

Other preparations to supply ourselves with nutrients of kale It is through a smoothie or fruit juice, or by mixing with yogurt. In the healthy diet, in addition, you can implement the steamed vegetable, seasoned with salt and pepper. In addition, another delicious option for cold days is to prepare a soup with sautéed vegetables and the mandatory addition of kale.