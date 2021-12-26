Kim Kardashian turns against her TikTok account with her daughter

Kim kardashian She has 270 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the celebrities with the highest amount of interaction on the social network, an influencer whose networks are now turning against her after opening a TikTok account for her daughter North West eight years old. The little girl, daughter of her relationship with Kanye west, did a live broadcast showing her mother lying down, and the socialite immediately ordered her to stop the broadcast.

The eight-year-old girl decided to do a live broadcast on TikTok in which she showed various details of her luxurious mansion. In one of the shots, Kim Kardashian’s room is observed, who is lying down and concentrating on her cell phone. The girl says “Mom, I’m live”, while showing her on her bed, to which Kim replies “Stop it, you are not allowed to do that.” North apologizes but did not turn off the camera and continued broadcasting, for several more minutes, from other rooms in the house with his brothers and cousins.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West broadcast live for almost an hour more details of her spectacular mansion. He showed part of his room, portraits of his family, accessories in the bedrooms, the lobby where the Christmas tree and a piano are, as well as one of the central patios where the decoration of a themed children’s party was observed, based on the recently premiered movie ‘Sing 2’.

The eldest daughter of the West Kardashian family shows a huge cake and balloon decoration of the party, with the characters, in anime and paper, protagonists of the film directed by Garth Jennings. It also shows corridors and parts of a game room where he arrived with his cousins, in addition to several more details that have never been shown of the luxurious mansion in Hidden Hills valued at $ 60 million that the couple bought in 2013 and that they were renovating until 2017 to turn it into a kind of ‘futuristic Belgian monastery’, designed by Axel Vervoordt.

It is not the first time that Kim Kardashian’s daughter shows her house. Since he opened his TikTok account a little less than a month ago, he has not stopped posting content, photos and videos, which have earned him more than 2 million followers. He recently did a live broadcast from his dressing room. Users were stunned by the collection of clothes and shoes from famous design houses. But without a doubt, what surprised the most was its collection of handbags from the most exclusive design firms such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Christian Dior.

North West undoubtedly inherited Kim Kardashian’s passion for social media, but Kanye West’s ex may not be amused that her daughter reveals so much information about her famous family. Meanwhile his 12-year-old cousin Mason Disick sent him a message warning about the dangers of unsupervised network use. “Hi, I don’t want to disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do lives unless someone is with her because people are always recording the screen and she could give information that is not correct and things like that, which she will regret “was the wise advice of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son.