Kim Kardashian has already introduced her children to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been the big surprise this year. Although at first we thought it would be something temporary, the couple is showing us that theirs is very serious. The businesswoman started 2021 by divorcing Kanye West and she will end it very happy with the comedian, who was going to tell her? Well, yours is going so well that she has already introduced her children to him.

Let’s see, in recent weeks, both Pete and Kim had given us many clues that theirs was not just a roll. The comedian already has the approval of Kim’s mother, who invited him to her traditional Christmas party, an event that he later had to cancel. Well, and he already refers to her as “my girl”. Do you want more proof? Well, here you have it: Pete is already involved in Pete’s family life, as revealed by a source close to Hollywood Life.

"Pete has already met Kim's children, and she introduced him as a friend of Mom," he says. Well, little by little. This source also revealed details of the meeting, which went wonderfully. "Kim found it adorable to see Pete trying to make his kids laugh and smile, just like he does everyone else," she says. How beautiful everything. North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago are sure to love Pete.

What will Kanye West think of all this? I’m sure he’s trilling, let’s remember that the rapper has been wanting to get back with Kim for weeks.

Pete is already very integrated into Kim’s environment. Without going any further, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian spent his birthday at Kris Jenner’s house, where they organized an incredible party for him to meet his idol. In addition, they recently met to go to the movies and were later joined by Scott Disick and other friends of the businesswoman. What will be next?

