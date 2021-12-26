Kim Kardashian continues adding fashion covers, now for the English magazine ID

Consecrated as one of the most influential personalities in fashion, Kim kardashian continues to collect successes in his career. A few days from winning the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, the famous influencer fashionista adds a new fashion cover for the famous ID magazine, with a shooting in black and white that shows high impact looks.

Kim Kardashian’s new cap look. (Photo: Instagram / @ kimkardashian)

Black fanatic – she chose it in a total look version for the People’s Choice and the Met Gala – was photographed for the cover with a body super skinny and low cut and an elegant pleated skirt in this color. Always striking and stunning, she added a shocking metallic snake-shaped necklace that runs down the neck and neckline.

Sensual and fashionista, Kim Kardashian displays her style in ID magazine. (Photo: Instagram / @ kimkardashian)

As for the details beauty, she wore one of the hairstyles of the moment: a very long maxi braid, below the waist, with tight hair. True to her maximalist style, she wore high-impact makeup with false eyelashes XL, the famous “countouring”On well-defined cheeks and lips.

Read also: Kim Kardashian will launch with Fendi a collection that pays tribute to contemporary women

Kim Kardashian, wearing a leather jacket for ID magazine. (Photo: Instagram / @ kimkardashian)

Meanwhile, in the rest of the photographs she is seen with very striking clothes and accessories, from a super long leather jacket and oversized, going through a very elegant Tiffany gemstone necklace up to a couple of Sunglasses vintage very cool. Mix of styles and fashion pieces for the queen of Instagram.

Wearing vintage sunglasses and sparkly necklace, Kim K rocks for ID. (Photo: Instagram / @ kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian received the Fashion Icon Award

Recently, the protagonist of the reality most famous in the United States was awarded in the People’s Choice Awards with the coveted “Fashion Icon Award” for his great influence on fashion. During the awards ceremony, he reaffirmed his relationship with the brand Balenciaga, who has been dressing her at all events.

For this gala he chose a catsuit adjusted to the body in total black with gloves and boots included. He combined the wardrobe with some luxury maxi pendant hoops in silver with stone inlay and strass Bright and eccentric opaque black VR-style sunglasses. Her hair, meanwhile, was worn in a hairstyle characteristic of his style: loose and straight.

She dazzled with a black catsuit with gloves and boots included. (Photo: Instagram / @ kimkardashian).

“People’s Choice Awards! The Fashion Icon Award and the Best Reality TV Show! I am very grateful to all the people who voted for me. He also wants to thank Demna and the entire team at Balenciaga for a year of looks iconic and amazing. I had planned to do it in my speech last night, but we ran out of time “, the businesswoman wrote in the caption of the publication she made in her feed with event postcards.

Kim Kardashian, with her sister Khloé and her mother Kris Jenner, at the People’s Choice Awards. (Photo: Instagram / @ kimkardashian).

Follow us @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.