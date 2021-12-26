Kendall Jenner: This is the MILLIONAIRE fortune that the model has at 26 years old

Despite being the second smallest sister of the Kardashian clan, Kendall jenner It is one of the most famous to its 26 years old.

This is the millionaire fortune that the model has

The model, is on the lists of the most important celebrities around the world and as if that were not enough, in 2018, Magazine Forbes named her after highest paid in the industry, stripping the top of Gisele Bundchen, who had topped the list since 2004.

Kendall jenner has a fortune that is around $ 45 million, product of reality show family, some product campaigns with her sisters but mainly for her work as model.

Just this year, the model I venture into the tequila industry with his own drink that he unveiled in may, call 818 and that also became an immediate success, since it is currently marketed in around 80 countries.

And if that was not enough, Kendall It has 197 million followers, making it the model with the largest number of followers on this social network.

This also represents a source of income for the older of the Jenners, since it is estimated that it charges little more than 1 million dollars for post.