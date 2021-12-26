Kendall Jenner inspires the holiday season in a glamorous black dress

This 2021 has been a year in which Kendall jenner has made multiple style statements. His Christmas Eve dinner could not be the exception to demonstrate, once again, that when it comes to defending glamor and sophistication, just wear a sublime black dress signed by Carolina Herrera, to be the center of attention of social networks.

This is how the model Kendall jenner, contributed extra dose of elegance for this special occasion. Moving away from the sequins and glitter that usually accompany the looks of the holidays —Just like her sister Klohé Kardashian did — and instead, sporting a dress which focuses on a maximalist silhouette that highlights the figure of the model, providing volume in the lower part of it. It should be noted that the stylistic bet is very much in line with the collection designs Pre-Fall 2022 from the brand’s creative director, Wes gordon, who also shared the photos of Kendall celebrating Christmas in his feed from Instagram.

Kendall Jenner wears a black Carolina Herrera dress to celebrate Christmas Eve











© Instagram @kendalljenner





The member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner posed in front of two trees of Christmas that illuminated that design. A long sleeveless dress that delivers all the glamor what can you expect for celebrate a family night. To do this, he also used the strength of a make-up with which he draws all the attention to his feline gaze, with outlines and shadows in dark tones, matching a nude lip color.

A few days before the end of this year, Kendall jenner decides to continue defending his place as style prescriber. And of the trends that we can extract from your masterful dress, we are left with the inspiration of the volumes that in 2022 will enhance our desire to resume events where the lights and music accompany us until the end of the evening.