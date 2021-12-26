Keanu Reeves in the MCU?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Keanu Reeves would be interested in being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a future Marvel Studios project. In an interview with GQ magazine, Reeves spoke of his wish from possibly belong to another popular franchise such as John Wick and The Matrix.

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one has ever done. It is special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production. It would be great to be a part of that. ” The actor in charge of interpreting Neo declared.

In the same way, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and architect of the UCM admitted in September 2020 who have met on several occasions with Reeves for different projects. However, the chaotic The actor’s agenda has not allowed him to specify anything.

“We talk to him for almost every movie we make … We spoke with Keanu Reeves on whether he will ever join the MCU, but we want to find the right way to do it“Kevin Feige commented to Comicbook portal.

According to the SMASH site, Reeves has been offered roles in the past as Moon Knight, Adam Warlock or Kraven the Hunter. However, all these characters already have actors in charge to interpret them in future projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is also said that I could play Reed Richards.