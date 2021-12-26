Keanu Reeves and other celebrities who have cut their salary for something better than money – Metro Ecuador

Being a major star in Hollywood is certainly full of glamor, fame and fortune, plus everyone loves you and you are always assured of a big project.

However, not everything is about money and these celebrities have made it clear that their greatest satisfaction is not in the check they receive but in being able to help others and bring profit to production.

Keanu reeves

This is one of the most talked about actors for his iconic movies and great real life feats. Reeves has had a successful career but also a tragic life that has taught him great lessons about giving to others.

Keanu reeves

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already earned for centuries to come, ”he once said. And he made it more than clear every time he has decided to cut his salary for the good of others.

When he made The Matrix, the actor received around $ 14 million of which he gave $ 20,000 to help a set designer who participated in the production and who was having a bad time because of the debts he had.

Keanu also sacrificed 2 million dollars for the movie The devils advocate to make sure producers had enough money to pay Al Pacino, who then demanded more than was offered.

With The Replacements, the actor did the same again so that what corresponded to him was used in the budget of the film and thus pay the legendary Gene Hackman.

Ryan reynolds

DEADPOOL 2 stars Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

It’s no secret that Ryan Reynolds had been itching to star in the Deadpool movie. In fact, he was in charge of “correcting” the criticized treatment given to the character in the film. X-Men Origins: Wolverine to do something more attached to the comic.

The actor got a measly budget of $ 58 million, $ 13 million less than what he had when the X-Men was made. However, Reynolds was so committed to the project that he took a pay cut and even he invested his own money to make the film live up to high expectations.

Jack black

The actor is one of the most loved for his great charisma and histrionic talent. with rock and roll. When he recorded “Los reyes del rock” next to Kyle Gass, the wage gap was huge so as a gesture of solidarity, Black declined his customary fees of $ 12 million and accepted only $ 1 million which was divided between him and Gass.

Matthew Mcconaughey

Matthew McConaughey published his book “Greenlights.” Photo: Instagram

The actor has earned the respect and admiration of Hollywood for the dedication he shows in each of his films. However, he was surprising when with the Dallas Buyers Club he lost 40 pounds to play his character. Mcconaughey made $ 200,000 for the film but what few know is that to be in that production, turned down an offer of $ 15 million to be the lead.

Definitely this decision was worth it since it gave him the Oscar for Best Actor, something that may not have monetary value but it did mean a great personal achievement that opened the doors to other opportunities.

Jim Carey

Jim is one of those actors who doesn’t need to be constantly in the spotlight to be remembered. In fact, the Hollywood star refuses to be recognized as a money-hungry celebrity. and he showed it when he starred The Truman Show for $ 12 million dollars, whereas they would normally pay you $ 20 million. Fans and critics alike thought that Carrey would get at least the Academy Award nomination and although it didn’t happen, the role became one of the biggest in his career.