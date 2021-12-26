Katy Perry says “enough” and everyone is right | Big Bang

Katy Perry He lives one of his best personal moments after the arrival of his daughter Daisy. And it is that both the artist and Orlando Bloom They have shown that if their bond was indestructible before, it is even more so now.

But not everything in Katy Perry’s life is a path full of roses. The artist also has to face the comments of users on social networks, which are uncontrollable and infinite. This could be why you have decided to say “enough” publicly.

Everything happened on April 15 when the artist appeared on her Twitter account with a clear and forceful message: “Social networks are garbage”. Immediately, the vast majority of users who have responded have agreed. But that was not all.

“The decline of human civilization. #Hedicho”, add minutes later. However, he has made it clear that he loves his fans and that this has nothing to do with them. “But hey, I love you”, concludes in a last message.

However, some of her followers are convinced that Katy’s message is due to the pressure received from them to launch Electric, your theme for Pokémon. Considering the last message of the singer, we strongly doubt it.

Be that as it may, social networks are a difficult and uncontrollable universe. Celebrities face countless hateful messages every day. Some of them manage to live with these words, but others find it difficult to assimilate them.

After so many years, our protagonist is tired of what she has found on social networks. We would not be surprised if one day she decided to separate from them for a while (and she would not be the only one who has).