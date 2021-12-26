Katy Perry confesses the reason why she could have stopped waxing her legs | Fashion and Beauty

Katy Perry She is one of the artists with the most charisma when it comes to being a judge in a talent show. He has been at the table for several seasons. American Idol And, the truth is that she has left us unforgettable moments thanks to that sense of humor that she possesses that lead her to star in very crazy moments. Their costumes have been the most diverse and their comments have caused many laughs.

The familiarity she has with her peers and how comfortable she feels in this format have managed to get more than one confession out of her. One of the last has to do with her body care and motherhood.

Let us remember that on August 26 she gave birth to Daisy dove bloom, her first daughter, the result of her relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom. Since the little girl came into the world, she has done nothing more than to show quite naturally what it means to become a mother.

Her life has changed like that of every woman who experiences motherhood for the first time. Having a baby takes a lot of personal time and she is aware and shares it in the most innocent way.

In one of his evaluations to one of the contestants, he dropped a confession that has not gone unnoticed: “Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is angelic, from another world. As a new mother, I don’t have much time, so I have stopped waxing my legsBut when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. I have chills all over my body ”.

Showing legs

His comment on waxing did not go unnoticed. In fact, he had to put his legs on the table to prove that what he said was true. “He literally has hair on his legs,” corroborated his partner. Luke bryant.

Given the interest his comment had aroused, he continued with the topic on social media. “This is how the hair on my legs currently looks while I listen to sing Cassandra coleman (the contestant), ”she wrote.

Of course, not everyone has believed it and they think that it is nothing more than a game. Although it is clear that many mothers have identified with her.