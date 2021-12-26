Kardashian Christmas: this is how the sisters celebrated this date

The Kardashian Christmas It never goes unnoticed and, in fact, it is one of the most anticipated events by all its fans throughout the year, not only for its luxurious and incredible decorations, but also for the looks, the guests and the controversies that arise around them. Contrary to what many would think, this year was much calmer than previous years for the family Kardashian and then we will tell you all the details of the Christmas celebration of each of the sisters.

This was the Kardashian Christmas 2021

Kim kardashian 41, shared several photos of the business cards on social media. Christmas relatives of this 2021 on the eve of Christmas Eve, which was also the way in which the businesswoman promoted her brand SKIMS. The aspiring lawyer posed with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloé and daughter True. Rob’s daughter Dream also appeared in the photos.

Notably absent were her ex-husband, Kanye West, and her sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

The family matriarch reportedly Kris jenner He did not throw his annual star-studded Christmas Eve party this year, due to concerns about the Ómricon variant of the Coronavirus. Last year, the family party was also canceled due to the pandemic.

It is also not known if Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson, will join the family festivities at some point but is in Los Angeles.

For its part, Khloé kardashian, 37, also posted a slew of photos from her shoot on her Instagramincluding an adorable mother-daughter portrait with True, plus a picture of her in a HIGH-impact sparkly dress (and we’d all like it in our closet).

Meanwhile, the model Kendall jenner caused a stir on social networks after showing the outfit he wore on the night of Christmas, and then shared a photo carousel in which she appears wearing a spectacular long black dress that she chose for the night before the gift giving. There is no doubt that Kendall knows how to do it right every time, and in an extremely elegant way!

The model posed next to two luxurious Christmas trees and wished her fans happy holidays. While the least of the Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie, just posted an old photo of her mom in a red suit wishing a Merry Christmas, just like Khloé. But wait, this photo pays homage to a Christmas tune that Kris Jenner and Travis Barker, Kourtney’s current fiancé, made together in the style of ‘Jingle Bells’ to celebrate this year.

Although there have not yet been controversies about it or amazing moments of this celebration, it is a fact that the Kardashian they still retain the most important spirit, which is to be with the family.