´Jurassic World Dominion´: Steven Spielberg was moved by the return of the original trio of the saga | Sam Neill | Laura Dern | Jeff Goldblum | Chris Pratt | Bryce Dallas Howard | Movies and series

Steven Spielberg was the initial architect of bringing the great saga of dinosaurs from the pages of a book to the big screen and turned it into a mega success that it is still in force 28 years after its first delivery. The director has never completely dissociated himself from the most famous dinosaur franchise. After directing the first two films in the series: Jurassic Park and The Lost World, he served as executive producer on Jurassic world and Jurassic world: dominion.

And that is why when the director of this latest installment, Colin trevorrow, showed him a sequence in which the three protagonists of the original film appear, Sam Neill, Laura dern Y Jeff goldblum, gathered together with the new generation, Chris pratt Y Bryce dallas howard, Spielberg couldn’t help but get excited by the images.

How did Steven Spielberg feel when he saw the three original protagonists of Jurassic Park?

Colin Trevorrow, in an interview for Empire, explained the world-famous director’s experience: “The moment they all performed together for the first time, they were all inside a Jeep. I took a picture and sent it to Steven [Spielberg]. He was very excited. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters he loves, and the people he loves, looking amazing and on an adventure together. “

What does the director of Jurassic world: dominion think about the return of the original trio?

Trevorrow assured in Empire “that the return of these actors, who had not shared a screen since 1993 in Jurassic Park, will have a great relevance in the footage. A movie like this, with our legacy characters playing just as important a role as our modern characters, is a challenge to put it all together in a way so that it has momentum, but is also not five hours long. ”.

He also added that the time given to him by the pandemic to make such a risky proposal for his film was key in finding the perfect balance: “It was nice to have time to make sure that each character was honored the way they should be.”

“Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are as much a part of the film as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard …” said Jurassic World director Dominion. Photo: Universal Pictures.

When is Jurassic world: dominion released?

Jurassic world: dominion has like scheduled release date June 2022 and the plot will follow the dramatic ending of Jurassic world: Fallen Kingdom, in which Isla Nublar is destroyed and the dinosaurs released scattered all over the world.

