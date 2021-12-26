Julio César Chávez Jr. reveals what he inhaled in his fight against David Zegarra | News from Mexico

CULIACÁN, Mexico-. The scene that stole the spotlight in the fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against David Zegarra, in the return of the Mexican boxer to the ring, it was one in which the ‘Son of the Legend’ “inhaled” a substance.

The video went viral on social networks, in which Julio César Chávez Jr. inhaled a couple of times a substance that his coach put in his nose, at the end of the eighth round, so the ‘Junior’ decided to explain what he was doing. truth happened.

“I used Iliadin, it’s like Afrín, you uncover the pore, It is not no substance, you can zoom in and see what it really is. I’ve been a fighter cleansed, I’ve never been cheat“

“Who are the ones who do, they are the ones who are saying. I always I give my face and I never hide, “explained Julio César Chávez’s son.

On that controversial scene, the coach of the Sinaloan clarified that Julio was ill and he did not want to leave the ring, so he had to put a spray “for get him out the snot“Well, he couldn’t breathe well.