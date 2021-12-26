“Judges, obstacles to the arbitrary exercise of power”: Judge Alberto Rojas

Judge Ariel Alberto Rojas Caballero, former president of the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Federal Judicial Branch (Jufed) affirms that criticism of this sector will continue because judges are an uncomfortable factor for the arbitrary exercise of power .

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, Rojas Caballero, who recently concluded his term at the head of the Jufed, considers that the extension of the mandate of Minister President Arturo Zaldívar was an attempt to attack democracy and that the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of The Nation (SCJN) that declared this extension invalid was a relief.

Rojas Caballero came to the presidency of the Jufed at the beginning of the presidential term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which was also the most critical moment of the break between federal judges, the presidency of the Court and the Federal Judicial Council (CJF).

From the political tribunes there was talk of shaking this power to eradicate corruption and excesses of its members.

The internal crisis that resulted ended when the Jufed succeeded in getting federal judges to participate in a reform of the PJF.

For this reason, since 2020 the association has remained in permanent contact with the presidency of the PJF and has stopped maintaining a discreet position in the face of constant criticism against federal judges and magistrates.

As of January 2022, Judge Rojas Caballero will return to dedicate himself exclusively to his work in the First Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of Guanajuato, where he is responsible for being president.

Magistrate Froylán Muñoz will be in charge of the Jufed, who will receive the association and the year 2022 with the task of seeking that the Court modify the process of designation of advisers of the Federal Judiciary before the claim of the judges that it be given with transparency , under conditions of equality and preferably one of the magistrates who make up the PJF to balance gender representation on the council.

What moment forced the judges and magistrates to come out to defend themselves?

“It’s been one thing after another.” It began with the attack against one of the judicial guarantees recognized by the basic principles of the United Nations judiciary in 1985: the irreducibility of judges’ salaries.

This started with the remuneration law, but the initiatives in the Congress of the Union have followed to modify the Judicial Power of the Federation; the statements against the PJF and this will continue because of course it is an uncomfortable factor for the arbitrary exercise of power. Our role is to ensure respect for the Constitution and the human rights of all.

When this administration took office there was a very difficult environment; attacks on the guarantees that protect judicial independence. Even the previous directive turned to international advisers and took the case of Mexico to the UN Human Rights Committee and to a thematic hearing in the Inter-American Commission because through initiatives to reform the PJF, through media pronouncements by certain political actors , the climate for federal judges was complicated.

We asked to participate in the procedure of constitutional reform to the Judicial Power of the Federation (…) We were incorporated into parliament and the points we had were addressed by the reviewing power of the Constitution. This gave the association a media presence, which was very important; a watershed because federal judges had never participated in the development of a reform to the PJF.

What message did the approval of the Zaldívar Law send?

—There was a lot of annoyance in the association because we worked in a group with the presiding minister, the executive secretary of the plenary session, two federal magistrates, a judge and a servant. We were able to make adjustments to the laws to make them conform to international standards. The association presented these modifications, it was attended by the Senate, which was the chamber of origin, but all of a sudden the senator (Raúl) Bolaños-Cacho presented this reservation and the senators did not realize what they were approving and this is coming. A serious attack on democracy (…) It jeopardized the division of powers, the supremacy of the Constitution and the transparency of how a legislative process should be carried out.

Was the Court’s ruling a relief?

—From the beginning I saw that I could not travel, the attack on the division of powers, on democracy, was so serious that I was going to decide. Fortunately, the minister-president came forward and submitted a consultation to the plenary based on the powers of the organic law. Of course it was a relief, we already saw it coming, and we celebrated that finally, with a decision of the Supreme Court, it disappears from the legal order.

What was your most difficult moment at the helm of Jufed?

—The beginning, because there was no dialogue with the President of the Court. The association was afraid for political actors. We had losses of associates. There came a time when there were 800, but now we deliver it with a thousand 45.

Is it true that organized crime came out of the PJF?

—The interference that occurred in a particular case in Jalisco, where the responsible magistrate (Isidro Avelar) is subject to criminal proceedings, led to changes of assignment to avoid suspicions on the subject.

They acted forcefully and these infiltrations of organized crime were isolated.

Is there fear among the judges to the attacks of organized crime?

—For 26 years since I started at the PJF there has been a mystique about these issues and the behavior of the judges, their professional and ethical qualities, are the best way to discourage approaches or threats from organized crime.

The protocols regarding the protection of judges have been modified very effectively and now very quickly, in the event of any suspicion, they are given the corresponding protection.

I think things began to break down when the federal government, far from attacking the head of a cartel, went for the relatives. In general terms, there is tranquility, despite the serious situation that is being experienced in our country.

Do you think the Court will modify the rules to appoint the next Federal Judiciary counselor as requested by the association?

—The system, as the Court has been doing, does not meet international standards. Appearances are made, five candidates are chosen and then voting and voting are given so that a person is chosen, but there is no detailed evaluation of each candidate.

The issue is that they really are people recognized for their career, for their presence in the judiciary, that we recognize a faithful representative of us.

The Court has already been delayed because Magistrate Jorge Antonio Cruz concluded his function on December 1. It should have been called a month before. With the appointment of Loretta Ortiz as Minister of the Court, there is another vacancy that corresponds to designate the Senate and the council has already been beheaded, since there are few members.