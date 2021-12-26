Johnny Depp: What happened between James Franco and Amber Heard?

This will be the Hollywood experience of the year!

The muddy battle between American actor Johnny Depp, 58, and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, should be legally cleared up in spring 2022. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing his ex-wife for libel for 50 bucks. million. In an interview with the Washington Post, she spoke about violence against women and allegedly indirectly accused Depp.



James Franco was subpoenaed as a witness at Depp's trial. The award-winning actor is said to have had an affair with Amber Heard.

According to Celebrity magazine “Page six” The case will be heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, beginning April 11. Twelve days of trial are set.

Important witness in the process: American actor James Franco (43)! The question is whether the Golden Globe winner had an affair with Heard at the time. CCTV shows them both exiting the elevator into Johnny Depp’s attic.

The 58-year-old’s lawyers want to know if Franco saw any bruises on Heard’s face. Because a day ago, it was said that Depp had missed a fight with Violet.



'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp, 58, is taking action against his ex-wife's abuse allegations

The star recently admitted in a radio interview that Franco did not let much burn at the time. He admitted that he was addicted to sex and was unfaithful to him. Two former theater students who sued him for sexual assault, among other things, are said to have paid Franco millions in damages.



Actress Amber Heard claims she was brutally abused by ex-husband Johnny Depp

Only one thing is important to Johnny Depp: he wants to restore his reputation, which has been damaged by the allegations, in court. The superstar protests that he has not raped Amber Heard or any other woman.

In Britain, Johnny Depp was defeated in court over a year ago against the tabloid newspaper “The Sun”. The newspaper, referring to Amber Heard, referred to her in an article as a “wife beater.” The complaint is made on the basis of the facts, so the judges.