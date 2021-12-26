Joaquín Montecinos is interested in Mexico, Dad accepts; Cruz Azul wishes it

Editorial Mediotiempo

Cristian Montecinos, who will play in Mexico with Santos, Necaxa and Puebla, recognized that there is interest in his son Joaquin in this country, although he pointed out that his wish is for him to go to leagues like Argentina, Germany or Italy, where he is also followed.

Joaquín, 26, is wanted by Cruz Azul and was polled by América a few weeks ago, although the intention of close people is to go to other leagues before to strengthen its growth, especially in Argentina.

“He has chances that are really clear, it is super clear that they want him. In Europe there are two chances but those are a little more distant because today the market is half stopped there, there are many possibilities in Mexico too“, Cristian pointed out to the Chilean Express PM.

“If you have to take the step, do it in Argentina as many do. It is an important step because football, the game and the competition in Argentina is strong, there you go with an important measure ”, the father added to the interest that Racing Club has aroused.

The Machine is very interested

The Chilean player is of interest to Cruz Azul and while he is on vacation, the talks are generated with your representative agency, one already well known by Álvaro Dávila (sports president) and Héctor Lara (sports director).