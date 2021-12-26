Joao Rojas would arrive at America for the Clausura 2022

The America continues making movements in his squad facing the Grita Mexico Tournament, Closing 2022.

After being reinforced with Diego Valdes, who came from Santos Laguna Y Jonathan Dos Santos, from LA Galaxy, the team led by Santiago Solari is targeting Joao Joshimar Rojas, Ecuadorian midfielder who currently plays for the Club Sport Emelec; and that it could become the third incorporation of the Coapa team for the following campaign.

This is the official calendar of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament

With 24 years of age, Joao Rojas played the 2021 Season with ‘The millionaires’ and managed to score 10 goals in 28 games played. The Emelec, directed by Ismael Rescalvo, reached the Final of Serie A in Ecuador 2021, however, they fell against Independiente del Valle, a team that lifted their first league title in history by an aggregate score of 4-2. Also, Red has played the Qualifiers towards Qatar 2022 with ‘La Tri’.

According to various media in the South American country, it would be a matter of days before the departure of Joao Rojas to him America. It should be noted that he is not the same player who played in Blue Cross from 2013 to 2017. Joao Robin Rojas he currently plays for Sao Paulo in Brazil.

It may interest you: Alejandro Arribas would return to Mexican soccer



Losses from Club América for the Clausura 2022

In addition to reinforcements, Eagles they have also presented casualties in the squad. Sebastian Cordova came out of America to reach the Tigers commanded by Miguel Herrera.

Renato Ibarra reinforced the Xolos from Tijuana, Nicolas Benedetti signed with Mazatlan Y Nicolas Castillo is conducting tests to play with Necaxa.

It will be next Tuesday, January 7, when the America visit Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to play Day 1 of the contest at 9:00 p.m.

It may interest you: There is always the desire to play in the club of your loves: Furch

