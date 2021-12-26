Jennifer Lawrence talks about having a lower salary than Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonardo Dicaprio are the protagonists of ” Don’t look up ”, A film that will be released in Netflix on Christmas Eve, but that gained a bigger cache than hers. “Look, Leo brings in more box office than me. I am extremely lucky and happy with my deal Jennifer told Vanity Fair magazine.

” But in other situations, what I’ve seen, and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems uneven, they say it’s not a gender disparity, but they can’t say what exactly it is. ”Said the Oscar winner.

According Vanity fai r, Jennifer pocketed $ 25 million to make this movie and DiCaprio $ 30 million. It’s as if she got 83 cents for every dollar he received.

In other published news, in 2013 Jennifer Lawrence was making up to $ 10 million per movie, following her Oscar win and the success of “Los games of hungry ”. In 2019, the actress became a spokesperson for the fight for Equality of rates for men and women in Hollywood. He accused the industry of being sexist .

He continued to fight this when he learned, through leaked emails from Sony Pictures, that he had received ten times less than his male co-stars in ” Cheating ”(2013).