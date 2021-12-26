Jennifer Lawrence earned less than Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t look up ‘, according to a new report from Variety .

According to a magazine report Variety , the actress Jennifer Lawrence charged around d and $ 5 million ( 103 million 102 thousand 500 pesos) less than Leonardo DiCaprio, for the new Netflix movie.

‘Don’t look up‘is the new Netflix movie just released on the platform, which has attracted attention thanks to its first-rate cast, among which are Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, on the occasion of the premiere there was a press conference with Jennifer Lawrence and the director and screenwriter, Adam McKay, a new controversy arose around the wage inequality.

Jennifer Lawrence would have charged 103 million pesos less than Leonardo DiCaprio

The premiere of ‘Don’t look up‘has attracted the gaze of various media and specialized critics, but not only because of the plot but also because of the new controversy of wage gap.

And it is that in a last report of Variety , they assure that Jennifer Lawrence would have collected 25 million dollars (515 million 512 thousand 500 pesos); While Leonardo DiCaprio made 30 million dollars (618 million 615 thousand pesos), that is, Jennifer Lawrence collected 5 million dollars less than DiCaprio.

Without confirming or denying the information given by the media outlet or confirming the figures, Jennifer Lawrence responded to the magazine:

“Leo draws more box office than me. I am very lucky and happy with my agreement, but what I have seen, and I am sure other women in your workplace have seen it as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems uneven, they tell you it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you exactly what it is. ” Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence filmed scenes of ‘Don’t Look Up’ high

The debate over the salary of Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio In ‘Don’t Look Up’ after it was announced that the actress earned $ 5 million less than the actor, another controversy has emerged.

And it is that the actress of ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘X-Men’ has made known that recorded some scenes while drugged.

According to Jennifer Lawrence, there were some scenes that recorded being drugged Well, his character required it.

However, Jennifer Lawrence assured that she asked McKay’s permission to smoking cannabis and he accepted it.