Jennifer Lawrence confesses that she took drugs for a scene from “Don’t Look Up”

Jennifer Lawrence confessed at a press conference in Los Angeles that she had taken drugs to shoot a scene from her latest movie, “Don’t Look Up”, in which she co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, who collected $ 5 million more than her.

In the film, directed by Adam McKay, Lawrence and DiCaprio play two astronomers who travel across the United States to warn the public that a meteor is hurtling toward Earth.

In one scene from the film, Lawrence’s character, after seeing the meteor and learning of its danger, smokes a joint to relax. This interpretation is real, since the actress thought it would be more credible and original to also shoot under the influence of drugs, according to the Yahoo! Movies.

The director has explained that the actress asked permission to smoke marijuana in that scene, in which she appears with Meryl Streep and does a monologue of several minutes, and McKay answered yes.

The Oscar-winning actress for “The good side of things” (“Silver Linings Playbook”), clarified that when she took drugs on the set “she was not pregnant at that time” to avoid possible confusion, since just two months ago she announced expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019.

In another interview, with Vanity Fair magazine, the actress spoke about her salary in “Don’t Look Up” (“Don’t Look Up”) and assured that she earned almost 5 million dollars less than DiCaprio despite being the one who appears first in the credits.

However, Lawrence assured that the actor attracts more viewers than she and that he feels very happy with his contract, although he also acknowledged that on many occasions it is “extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay.”

“And if you question something because it seems uneven, they tell you that it is not a gender disparity, but they are not able to explain what it is exactly,” he said.

The magazine notes that according to a recent Variety report, Lawrence was paid $ 25 million for the film, while DiCaprio received $ 30 million or 25% more.