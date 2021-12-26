Jennifer Garner, ex of Ben Affleck, also returns with another of his ex-partners

The big romantic surprise of the season has arrived a few weeks ago from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. After the breakup of the singer with Álex Rodríguez, the actor was caught visiting her home. Soon after, they were both discovered in a short getaway to a luxurious Montana resort. And despite the fact that neither party has officially confirmed this unexpected reconciliation, the signs seem clear enough.

We remember that Affleck and Lopez dated for several years, and even became engaged. They put an end to their romantic relationship in 2004, in part due to the enormous media pressure they were under, but since then, they have always offered kind words to each other. Thus, The mere possibility that they have decided to give themselves a second chance has many of their fans excited.

But Affleck isn’t the only one who has looked back when trying to restore love to his life. And it is that, as it has been possible to know now, his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, would also have decided to get close to another of his ex-partners. Is about John Miller, CEO of the technology company CaliGroup and with whom the actress dated for about two years, when her marriage to Affleck was over. The two ended their courtship last summer amicably.

Has been the medium US Weekly the one who has given the exclusive, citing a source close to Garner’s circle. “It all started just a few weeks ago. They are determined to make it work.”, has revealed this source, adding that both “They have realized that there was a spark between them.” And these words, of course, fit perfectly well with the renewed passion between Affleck and Lopez.