James Harden’s dirty blow to LeBron James’ successor in Lakers vs. Nets

The wait is over and the long-awaited star game of the NBA on Christmas day 2021-22 he gave something to talk about. With Kevin Durant absent, James harden was the star to watch in Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers and with a dirty blow to the successor of Lebron James gave the curious note of the game.

At just 21 years old, he already had the luxury of being a champion with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA, receiving tremendous praise from LeBron for being considered James’s successor in the Los Angeles team and receiving a dirty blow from Harden. . Of all and for all!

James Harden is well known in the NBA for being one of the players who generates the most contact with the opponent so that the referees charge him fouls. ‘The beard’ sometimes he gets his way, but against Los angeles lakers a hit went wrong Talen Horton-Tucker.

In the game Lakers vs. Brooklyn nets It was a little over eight minutes into the fourth quarter when James Harden came face to face with Horton-Tucker and in the attempt to generate space and nail a triple he finished for hitting LeBron James’ successor on the Los Angeles team. Dirty? Yes, the referees so determined.

Video: James Harden’s dirty punch to Talen Horton-Tucker in Lakers vs. Nets

The Brooklyn Nets victory over the Los Angeles Lakers by 122 to 115 points was overshadowed by the dirty punch James Harden gave Talen Horton-Tucker. The aggression was determined as a flagrant type one foul by the game referees.