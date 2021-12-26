ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 25

Why waste your time browsing for hours in iTunes when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

one. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigal, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in a “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. To everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic that surrounds the Charm is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any kind of unique gift, may be her exceptional family’s only hope.

Four. Living is beautiful!

It is the Christmas vigil in Bedford falls, NY and George Bailey is planning suicide. But an angel is sent to stop him in his attempt. He will teach George the wonderful things of his youth, how he saved his brother’s life and that of others who, thanks to having met George, are happy. Thus, our friend will discover that … Life is truly a wonderful treasure that we must enjoy!

5. The last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

6. Cry Male

Texas, 1978. A former rodeo star and retired horse breeder (Eastwood) accepts a commission from a former boss: to bring his young son home from Mexico to take him away from his alcoholic mother. On the journey, the two will embark on an unexpected adventure.

7. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

8. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos,” focused on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The screenplay for the film was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

9. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

10. No one

Hutch Mansell, a father of a family who endures with resignation and without defending the blows of life. A nobody. One night, when two burglars break into his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that this is the only way to prevent an escalation of violence. Following the attack, his teenage daughter Blake makes no secret of her disappointment and his wife Becca wanders even further away.

