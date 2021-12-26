“It’s not science fiction technology”: they create a revolutionary device that turns air into drinking water

The resulting liquid is fortified with “minerals that contain antioxidant, anti-aging and anxiolytic properties.”

The Kara Water company based in New York (USA) has created a dispenser that turns the air around us into drinking water, being able to generate up to 10 liters up to date.

“I grew up in a town where there was bacteria in the well for 10 years and it really affected my family’s health,” says Cody Soodeen, CEO of the company.

That experience inspired him to design the device, dubbed the Kara Pure, with the goal of “providing clean water to the people who really need it in the world.”

As explained on the company’s website, the device produces water “fortified with minerals that contain properties antioxidants, anti-aging and anxiolytics“.

Likewise, the device also “dehumidifies and purifies the air”.

Soodeen points out that Kara Pure does not use refrigerants to condense atmospheric moisture and turn vapor into water droplets, as this process is energy intensive, noisy and harmful to the environment.

Rather, the device uses a desiccant that sucks the water out of the air and stores it in a small tank. Next, the liquid goes through a multi-stage purification system where it is sterilized with ultraviolet light and mineralized with calcium, magnesium, zinc, lithium, selenium, strontium and meta-silicic acid. Finally, the water goes through an ionizer that alkalizes it and a carbon filter that removes the final impurities.

“This is not a science fiction technology,” concludes Soodeen, stressing that it is very real and has the potential “to bring drinking water to homes.”