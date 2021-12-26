It’s Cinema: Spielberg’s West Side Story, The Return of The Matrix and Grease

West side story

This remake of Steven spielberg of the 1961 musical directed by Robert Wise is an adaptation of the William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet play set in New York. In this case, the two families in conflict become two gangs from the West Side of New York, the Jets led by Riff and the Sharks of Puerto Rico led by Bernardo. The hatred between the two gangs is such that they are not able to coexist together in the same place in the city. But when Tony, Riff’s best friend and former Jet meets Maria, Bernardo’s younger sister, their love will become unstoppable beyond the gangs.

Matrix Resurrections

Continuation of the saga created by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in this new installment in which Carrie-Anne Moss also returns as Trinity. Neo lives an ordinary life in San Francisco while his therapist prescribes blue pills. Until Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.

Sing 2!

In a world of anthropomorphic animals, the koala Buster Moon is the owner of a theater where he organizes musical shows. At world’s largest singing contest got rookies Rosita, Mike, Johnny, Ash and Meena launched to stardom. Although the details of the plot of this new animated film are still unknown, what is assured is that we will enjoy many covers of popular songs. This animated film is the sequel to ¡Canta! (2016).

Silent night

As the world faces the apocalypse, a group of old friends get together to celebrate Christmas in an idyllic country house in the United Kingdom. Disturbed by the idea of ​​the inevitable destruction of humanity, they decide to face the situation calmly, opening another bottle of Prosecco and continuing with the celebration. But, as much as they want to pretend normalcy, sooner or later, they will have to face the idea that it is their last night.